The eagle lands at Torrey Pines for Oosthuizen, Hughes

By
Angela Moryan
-
Courtesy: MGN

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mackenzie Hughes and Louis Oosthuizen brought the memories of Tiger Woods at Torrey Pines back to life. Each made length-of-the-green eagle putts at Nos. 13 and 18. That’s what Woods did in the third round in 2008 on his way to the title. Hughes and Oosthuizen wound up tied for the lead along with Russell Henley. This U.S. Open is suddenly filled with possibilities. Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau were two shots behind. Eight players were separated by three shots. On that list is Jon Rahm and Matthew Wolff.

Angela Moryan
