City of Chattanooga honors Black Wall Street

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The rain and clouds did not stop the Juneteenth celebrations here in the Scenic City.

Chattanooga’s office of Multicultural Affairs recreated Black Wall Street and celebrated black businesses within the city all month long.

Today, they head an interactive event that explained exactly what Black Wall Street was through photos and art work.

Photos of Chattanooga’s early black businesses were featured as well.

One entrepreneur says that the experience was encouraging. “So, when I come here and I see this picture and I get to talk to other men and women about some of the culture that they are looking at in this picture, it brings it home to me. The reality that a Tennessee man can make an impact. I’m a Tennessee man and I can make an impact too”, says Breon Thomas.

The design artist behind the event says, “We are taking the torch that they had and we’re running with it. They started their businesses on Black Wall Street to be self-sustained. They wanted stability. You can see this here in Chattanooga.”

The PBS documentary, “Boss: The Black Business Experience” was also available for viewing during the event.

