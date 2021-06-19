Chattanooga releases the 2021 Black-Owned business directory

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga’s office of Multicultural Affairs released it’s 2021 copy of the Black Business directory.

The directory includes black businesses that are registered with the City of Chattanooga.

The purpose is to generate business within the community.

Chattanooga’s Community Program Coordinator, Vanessa A. Jackson, says,”One of the significant things about the Greenwood Massacre and Black Wall Street was the fact that, according to my reading, a dollar could circulate 19 times within that community of Greenwood and we want to create that kind of economy for black businesses within the city of Chattanooga.”

The city has an online version of the directory.

