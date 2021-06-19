1st annual Juneteenth Festival at The Bethlehem Center

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The 2021 Juneteenth celebrations continued at The Bethlehem Center as they hosted their first annual Juneteenth Festival.

Food trucks, music and black-owned vendors came out commemorate the day.

Mayor Kelly and other elected officials stopped by to talk about the importance of Juneteenth within the city of Chattanooga.

It was a great time for all that attended.

Shari Watson, Marketing Director at The Bethlehem Center says, “I love it! I see so many different ages. I see diversity with so many different races here. The Mayor was just here. Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley was here. It’s just been a great day.”

Now that Juneteenth is a Federal Holiday, The Bethlehem Center says that they expect the festival to grow each year.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly just finished saying a few words at the Bethlehem Center’s Juneteenth celebration. <a href=”https://t.co/VtgydgPunD”>pic.twitter.com/VtgydgPunD</a></p>— Danielle Moss (@SunnyD_wx) <a href=”https://twitter.com/SunnyD_wx/status/1406334297770967041?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 19, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>