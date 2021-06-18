Weather Update: Friday’s Forecast – June 18th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Heating Up For Friday With Some Tropical Weekend Changes – And A Potentially Wet father’s Day.
Friday Morning: Mostly clear skies will continue through the morning. It will be mild again, with lows in the upper 50’s & mid 60’s.
Friday Afternoon: Mostly sunny, dry, and hotter for Friday afternoon, with highs back in the lower (and possibly middle) 90’s. For tonight, partly cloudy and not quite as mild. Overnight lows will drop to around 70.
Tomorrow: Some clouds but still looking mainly dry tomorrow, with highs in the upper 80’s, and that will be much closer to our seasonal high of 88 degrees. We’re also keeping an eye on the busy tropical gulf system for the weekend, as clouds and areas of rain and breezy conditions are possible for Sunday, Father’s Day. Much of this will be dependent on the track and timing of this potential tropical system.
88 & 68 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
