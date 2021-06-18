Sixers Avoid Elimination After Beating Hawks 104-99

ATLANTA (AP) – Seth Curry hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points and the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers avoided elimination in the Eastern Conference semifinal series by beating the Atlanta Hawks 104-99 on Friday night. The 76ers overcame Trae Young’s 34-point effort to force Game 7 on Sunday in Philadelphia. Tobias Harris also had 24 points, making four free throws in the final 13 seconds to protect the lead. Joel Embiid added 22 points and 13 rebounds.

