Rep. Yusef Hakeem endorses Nathaniel Doss III for Congressional Seat

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Nathaniel Doss the third is running for congress.

Doss will be the first African-American candidate to run for District 3 against Congressman Chuck Fleischmann.

Representative Yusuf Hakeem endorsed Doss this morning.

Hakeem is Doss’ mentor.

Doss plans to focus on rural citizens who might have been left out of the political conversation.

Hakeem says, “He has the mindset that he is interested in all of the people in the district not just some. I think that’s the difference in him is that his heart, he is a child of God, his heart is for people and I think as a result of that, he will work for all of the people.”

Doss says, “I truly plan on being bi-partisan. I want to reach across the isle. I want to extend a hand. That’s the only way that our country will move forward.”

Nathaniel Doss, Meg Gorman and Kenny Morgan are also running for Fleischmann’s seat.

The election is in November 8, 2022.