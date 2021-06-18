Officers justified in fatal shooting of armed man

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee prosecutor says three police officers were justified in fatally shooting an armed man who began raising a gun toward them. News outlets report Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced the decision Thursday after reviewing a report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation that included witness interviews, videos, crime scene photos, ballistics and autopsy results.

Germantown Police officers fatally shot 49-year-old Brian Cooper last year while responding to a domestic disturbance. Weirich says responding officers found Cooper armed and ordered him to drop his weapons but instead he began raising a gun toward them “placing them in immediate danger.”