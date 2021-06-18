Hooked On Science – Floating Tea Bag

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

• Bigelow Earl Grey Black Tea Bag

• Scissors

• Grill Lighter

- Advertisement -

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Using the scissors remove the staple and string from the Bigelow Earl Grey Black Tea bag.

STEP 2: Open the Bigelow Earl Grey Black Tea bag and remove the tea leaves.

STEP 3: Open the Bigelow Earl Grey Black Tea bag to form a cylinder. Place the cylinder upright on a flat surface, away from curtains or anything that might catch fire.

STEP 4: Using the grill lighter, have an adult, ignite the top of the tea bag, and observe. Provide evidence that energy is transferred from place to place by heat.

EXPLANATION

Convection, the transfer of heat due to the movement of air molecules, in the cylinder, creates an upward force. Eventually, the upward force lifts the tea bag into the air.

Download these instructions here and check the Hooked on Science page for more science experiments.