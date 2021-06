Red Bank, TN (WDEF) – Firefighters responded to reports of heavy smoke at a duplex in Red Bank early Friday morning. The call happened around 6:45 a.m. Fire crews found smoke at the front and back of the home at 449 Lullwater Road.

The resident was not at home according to a neighbor and firefighters were able to quickly contain the blaze. The apartment sustained heavy damage.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire in under investigation.