CFC Prepare For a Tough Matchup Against Stumptown

Rick Nyman
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The CFC are back home Saturday night after a week long road trip out west. Chattanooga welcomes Stumptown to Fort Finley. Both teams are tied for fourth place in the NISA standings with eight points. CFC coach Peter Fuller says Stumptown is hard to score on. They’ve only allowed multiple goals in one game this season.

Said Fuller:”I think the key thing is they’re very good on set pieces, particularly their corners. We actually put a new scheme in today or this morning to try and see if we can’t nullify some of the things they’re good at. I think for the first time we’re as close to healthy as we’ve been since the beginning of the bubble. And the second half against San Diego the other day was magnificent. I thought maybe one of our two or three best halves of the year.”

Match Saturday gets underway at 7:30pm.

