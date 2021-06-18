Braves Pitcher Max Fried Looks Sharp as Atlanta Beats St. Louis 9-1

ATLANTA (AP) – Ozzie Albies and William Contreras homered off Carlos Martínez in a four-run second inning, Max Fried allowed two hits in seven innings, and the Atlanta Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-1. Contreras’ seventh homer, a solo shot to left, made it 2-1, and Ronald Acuña Jr. kept the inning alive by walking, stealing second base and scoring on Freddie Freeman’s single. Albies, who went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, followed with his 10th homer, a two-run shot to right that put Atlanta up 5-1.

