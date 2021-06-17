Weather Update: Thursday’s Forecast – June 16th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): After Another Pleasant Start, More Sunshine And Warmer Weather Ahead!
Clear skies will continue through the early hours Thursday. Pleasantly mild again this morning, with lows 60-62. Lots of sunshine will return for Thursday. Warmer for the afternoon, but still not humid with highs back in the upper 80’s. Mostly clear and mild again Thursday night with lows in the low to mid 60’s.
Mostly sunny, dry, and hotter for Friday with highs back in the low 90’s. Some clouds but still looking mainly dry Saturday with highs in the upper 80’s. Keeping an eye on the tropical gulf for the weekend as clouds and areas of rain and breezy weather possible for Sunday, Father’s Day. Much of this will be dependent on the track and timing of this potential tropical system.
88 & 68 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
