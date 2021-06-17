Planned Parenthood debate at Hamilton County School Board meeting

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Several people including Calvary Chapel Pastor Frank Ramseur spoke out against potentially Planned Parenthood education coming into Hamilton County Schools.

“Respectfully just know that there are a lot of people that are rightly aware and rightly concerned of anything other than what we’ve got in terms of sex education for our kids in Hamilton County,” said Ramseur.

Co-founder of Chattanooga Moms for Social Justice Taylor Lyons said this is a nonissue and kids should have all the information available to them.

“More education, more knowledge is always a good thing. We want our kids to have access to as much knowledge as they possibly can: accurate history, accurate science, general health education. We feel those are good things. We think our kids are fantastically capable of critical thinking and having challenging conversations about tough subjects,” said Lyons.

Lyons said she just found out yesterday people were speaking against Planned Parenthood and feels it shouldn’t have taken place at the time it did.

“I mean less than a summer vacation. I don’t particularly relish taking time away from my family to present a counter-response to a nonexistent issue so it’s very frustrating,” said Lyons.

Ramseur said he wanted to make sure people do their research on planned parenthood and what it would mean for the community.

“Do just 15 minutes of research when you’ll get the origins of Planned Parenthood (laughter) so I’ll leave it at that,” said Ramseur.