Hamilton County Schools host Roundtable with Education Commissioner

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Hamilton County School officials, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn and community leaders all came together today to discuss how the Hamilton County school system is working to accelerate student achievement.”

As Part of the Learning loss remediation and Student Acceleration Act, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn is touring 50 of Tennessee’s school districts and Hamilton County was stop # 4.

In addition, this summer, districts and schools have been preparing how they want to spend their portion of the historic $4.2 million dollars in federal COVID-19 relief and recovery funding – designated for k-12 schools in an effort to accelerate student achievement.

“First and foremost it’s about that deep and meaningful engagement, not just communication but deep and meaningful engagement, that’s happening here. Second, it’s focusing on students. We have got to remain focused on students and students first, academics and building around that. Then the third is to match a strong strategy, having a scalable option and then making sure it’s sustainable,” says Commissioner Penny Schwinn, TN Department of Education.

Superintendent of Hamilton County Schools says no school is alike and recognizing specific needs leads to their success.

“Our needs across our school system are different. What Red bank needs looks different than what Soddy Daisy needs which is different from what’s needed at Brainerd. We try to be thoughtful and strategic about differentiating pay structure,” says Dr. Bryan Johnson, Superintendent of Hamilton County Schools.

Throughout the school districts one goal remains the focus—- setting up students for not only educational success but also career success.

“We need to build awareness around how their academics pair with future employment opportunities. Giving students real life experiences,” says Christy Gillenwater, CEO of Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce,

Commissioner Schwinn will continue to lead the Accelerating Tn tour by visiting neighboring school districts during the next two weeks in an effort to keep Tn schools moving in the right direction.