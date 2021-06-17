Christian Arroyo’s Pinch Hit Grand Slam Pushes Boston Past Braves

ATLANTA (AP) – Christian Arroyo slugged a pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh to give Boston the lead and the surging Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 10-8. Boston recovered after blowing a 6-3 lead. Freddie Freeman hit a go-ahead homer for Atlanta in the sixth inning after Dansby Swanson’s three-run shot tied it in the fifth. The Red Sox now trail AL East-leading Tampa Bay by one game. Boston has won three consecutive games and five of seven. The Red Sox loaded the bases against Shane Greene in the seventh. Left-hander A.J. Minter gave up Arroyo’s fourth homer deep to left field.

