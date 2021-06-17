CFB Playoff Committee Meets to Discuss Possible Expansion to 12 Teams

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) – Officials in charge of the College Football Playoff have opened two days of meetings in suburban Chicago. The main topic is whether to expand the four-team playoff to 12, as proposed by a working group. Six spots would be reserved for league champions and the rest would go to at-large teams. The discussions put league championship games in the spotlight. The winner would would be in the mix for a playoff bid, but an upset would hurt the league’s chances overall.

