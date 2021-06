Amber Alert issued for missing Tennessee 9 month old

Isaiah was born and raised in the Chattanooga area and attended Heritage High School in Ringgold, GA. He took a broadcasting class where he fell in love with broadcast journalism. He attended the University of West Georgia before transferring back home to UTC where he received a BA in Mass Communications. Go Mocs! Isaiah got his start at News 12 Now as an intern after graduation and that internship led to a part time job in production. From production, he moved to the news team where he now produces and reports for News 12 This Morning. Isaiah is a huge fan of the Georgia Bulldogs. He loves to spend time with his friends and go on hikes in the many beautiful locations that Chattanooga has to offer. If you have any story ideas please contact Isaiah at Ibuchanan@wdef.com