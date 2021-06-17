Amber Alert issued for missing Tennessee 9 month old

Smyrna, TN (WDEF) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 9 month old girl out of Smyrna, Tennessee.

Police believe Nichelle Simone Omega is with her non-custodial mother, Nyx Omega.

Nyx is wanted by the Smyrna Police Department for custodial interference.

The TBI says she may be driving a 2008 gray Scion with a Tennessee tag reading DGK-392.

Nichelle was last seen wearing a red shirt with white polka dots and white bloomers.

If you know where Nichelle or Nyx might be, please contact the TBI.

Their number is 1-800-TBI-FIND.