Amber Alert issued for missing Tennessee 9 month old

Smyrna, TN (WDEF) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 9 month old girl out of Smyrna, Tennessee.
Police believe Nichelle Simone Omega is with her non-custodial mother, Nyx Omega.
Nyx is wanted by the Smyrna Police Department for custodial interference.
The TBI says she may be driving a 2008 gray Scion with a Tennessee tag reading DGK-392.
Nichelle was last seen wearing a red shirt with white polka dots and white bloomers.
If you know where Nichelle or Nyx might be, please contact the TBI.
Their number is 1-800-TBI-FIND.