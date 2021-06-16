Volkswagen Employees Volunteer During Production Shutdown

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Volkswagen Chattanooga needed to pause production due to a global semiconductor shortage. Management came up with a creative idea to make good use of the hundreds of employees affected by the interruption.

“We don’t like to have shut downs, but when we do and we’re paying employees, we obviously want to get out in the community and do what we can to give back,” said Volkswagen Chattanooga CFO Brent Hinson.

More than 500 employees have been affected by the production shutdown so officials said they had the option of doing non-manufacturing work, like on-the-job training and quality improvements at the factory, or they could volunteer throughout Chattanooga.

“This really has given us the chance to take a step back from normal productions, take a step back from the normal workings of the plant and really get used to thinking more about the community,” said Volkswagen People and Culture intern Elinor McNally.

The production employees had a choice of 15 different organizations to volunteer with. Volunteer time takes place during their typical shift. Habitat for Humanity, Chambliss Center for Children, Northside Neighborhood House and the Tri-State Therapeutic Riding Center are a few of the organizations VW workers helped.

Production is expected to ramp back up on June 21.