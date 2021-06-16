Suspect arrested after homeowner finds man in her garage

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County detectives have charged Taylor Evans with a burglary in the Pleasant Grove Community.

Last week, a woman said she walked into her garage and found him there.

She looked outside and saw his vehicle was hooked up to her trailer.

And several of her tools had been put on the trailer.

She says that man and an accomplice quickly unhooked the trailer and fled.

Detectives identified Evans as one of the suspects and arrested him in Collegedale.

They say they also recovered most of the stolen tools in Chattanooga.

Evans has been charged with Aggravated Burglary, Burglary, and Theft over $1,000.