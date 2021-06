Southern Baptists vote to probe leaders’ sex abuse response

By TRAVIS LOLLER and PETER SMITH

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Delegates at the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting have voted overwhelmingly to create a task force to oversee an independent investigation into the denomination’s handling of sexual abuse.

- Advertisement -

The measure calls for the newly elected SBC president to appoint the task force.

It will head up a review of allegations that the denomination’s Executive Committee mishandled abuse cases, intimidated victims and advocates, and resisted reforms.

It would also investigate the work of a credentials committee that is responsible for identifying congregations that fail to respond to sex abuse cases.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)