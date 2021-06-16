Salvation Army opens up “Blessing Place” shop that’s free to the Homeless

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The Salvation Army has found yet another way to help better serve our local homeless population. 

As of Wednesday, the Salvation Army has Opened up the “Blessing Place.”

The Blessing Place is a place that the homeless or needy can go and feel like they are truly shopping . 

They will be able to get clothing, shoes, hygiene products, toiletries and many other things that will help with their everyday life. 

The entire shopping experience is free to the homeless and needy. 

“There is a need. A great need for the homeless community. It was a goal to have something that they can shop and not go through boxes like other places and just have a good shopping experience,” says Claudette Andrews, Volunteer at the Salvation Army. 

The Blessing Place is open every Wednesday from 1-3 and is in need of donations. 

You can drop off donations for the shop at 822 McCallie Avenue.

