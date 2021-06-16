Red Wolves Big Jumbotron Up and Running

The Chattanooga Red Wolves Jumbotron is officially up and running at CHI Memorial Stadium. The 2,000 square foot board will be lit up for Sunday’s match against North Carolina.

This is one of the largest digital scoreboards in Tennessee, standing 60-feet high, with over 700,000 LED lights and 4K resolution.

The Jumbotron has created a major buzz around the club this week.

Reporter: How weird is it going to be seeing yourself 60 feet on a screen?

Said player Jonathan Ricketts: “People are going to be able to watch the game from the interstate if they want.”

Added head coach Jimmy Obleda: “That is unbelievable. And to see myself up there, like we were talking and laughing with some of the guys, we’re going to be so busy laughing our tails off that I can’t image we’re up there. It’s going to be something that again, in a small part of my life I’ve arrived at some level that I’m on a Jumbotron.”