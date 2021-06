CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are looking for a missing 29 year old woman.

Chishanna Harper was last seen on June 19th.

Her loved ones are concerned because she is pregnant and very near her due dae.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of 29-year-old Chrishanna Harper or have seen her, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.