Hawks Rally From 26 Point Deficit to Beat Sixers 109-106

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Trae Young scored 39 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-106 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Sixers blew a 26-point lead. The Hawks won their second game of the series in Philadelphia and can advance to the conference final for the first time since 2015 with a Game 6 win on Friday night. Joel Embiid scored 39 points for the Sixers.

