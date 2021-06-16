Cleveland High’s Autumn O’Bryan named Principal of the Year

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee’s Principal of the Year comes from the Cleveland city school system.

The National Association of Secondary School Principals chose Autumn O’Bryan to represent the state in the national competition.

O’Bryan just finished her 12th year leading the school.

But she has also worked as a teacher and administrator for Hamilton County Schools and the head softball coach for Lee University.

School Director Dr. Russell Dyer says “Mrs. O’Bryan continues to represent Cleveland City Schools well across the State of Tennessee. We are very proud of the work that she continues to be recognized for this year and for the work she does each day at Cleveland

High School. We are very excited for her to be honored in this way and know that she will

represent us well at the national level.”