Dale’s Steak Sauce Sandwiches

Serves 4

8 pieces of thick cut Texas Toast

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon garlic salt

8 pieces of lettuce

1 lb Dale’s Grilled Flank Steak (recipe below)

4 pieces of Dale’s Charred Red Onions (recipe below)

Dale’s Steak Sauce

Toast the bread in a toaster until golden, or under an oven broiler for about 1 minute per side. Brush one side of each piece of toast all over with melted butter. Sprinkle with garlic salt.

Top 4 pieces of the bread, on the buttery side, with the pieces of lettuce. Thinly slice the steak against the grain, and divide evenly over the lettuce. Thinly slice the red onions lengthwise to create strips, then place on top of steak. Drizzle each sandwich with as much Dale’s Steak Sauce as you like. Top with another slice Texas Toast, buttery side down. Serve immediately.

Tip: If you’ve wanted to try arugula on a sandwich, this is the perfect recipe to try it! Its peppery flavor goes great with this garlicky steak and onion sandwich.