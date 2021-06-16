Dale’s Meatloaf

Serves 6-8

3 lbs ground beef, 90/10

1/2 yellow onion, grated (about 1/2 cup grated)

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

2 tablespoons Dale’s Original Seasoning

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, plus more for serving

1 cup panko style breadcrumbs

2 whole eggs

1/4 cup Dale’s Steak Sauce, plus more for serving

1/4 cup ketchup

Mashed potatoes and green beans, for serving

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine the beef, onion, garlic, Dale’s Original Seasoning, pepper, parsley, breadcrumbs, and eggs. Mix well, but gently, to combine.

Spray a baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray. Place the beef mixture on the tray and pat into a loaf shape, about 12-inches long and 4-inches wide.

In a small bowl, mix together the Dale’s Steak Sauce and the ketchup. Brush all over the top and side of the meatloaf. Place in the oven and bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until the internal temperature is 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Let rest 10 minutes, then slice and serve with mashed potatoes and green beans.

Tip: Meatloaf can be mixed and formed the day before (Step 1-2). Store in the refrigerator, covered with plastic wrap until ready to brush with sauce and bake.