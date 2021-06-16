Dale’s Grilled Flank Steak with Charred Red Onions

Serves 8

2 red onions

3 lb flank steak (2, 1 ½ lb pieces)

¾ cup Dale’s Steak Sauce, plus more for serving

Cut the onions in half, leaving the root end intact (this will hold the onions pieces together on the grill). Cut each half into 3 wedges. Peel off the skin and first layer of onion flesh.

Heat a gas grill on medium-high heat for 5 minutes. Turn off ½ of the burners and lightly oil the grates. Place the onions cut-side down on the half of the grill over the flame. Cover and cook for 5 minutes.

Flip the onions onto the other cut side and move them to the side of the grill with no flame. Brush the top side with Dale’s Steak Sauce. Place the steak on the side of the grill over the flame. Cover and cook for 3 minutes. Flip the steak and leave it over the flame side of the grill. Brush all over with Dale’s Steak sauce. Flip the onions again and brush the other side with Dale’s steak sauce. Cover and cook 3 minutes.

Flip the steak once again and move to the side with no flame. Continue to brush with sauce, flip, and cover, every 2-3 minutes, until internal temperature of the steak reaches 135 degrees for medium done-ness, and the onions are charred around the edges, but soft in the middle, 6-10 more minutes. Remove the steak and onions from the grill and place on a cutting board. Let rest 5 minutes, thinly slice against the grain, and serve with more Dale’s Steak Sauce.

Note: For a charcoal grill- Prepare/heat coals and place them underneath ½ of the grill grates. Lightly oil the grates on the side not over the coals. Proceed with the recipe above, maintaining a grill temperature of around 375-400 degrees.