Dale’s Extra Crispy Oven Baked Chicken Wings

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 50 minutes

Serves 6-8 as an appetizer

2 lbs chicken wings, a mix of drummettes and wingettes

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon light brown sugar

1/4 cup Dale’s steak sauce, plus more for serving

Pat chicken wings very dry with a paper towel. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil, and place a wire cooling rack on top. Spray the rack with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine the salt, baking powder, and light brown sugar. Add the wings and toss well to coat evenly. Place the wings on the rack, leaving space in between each wing.

Let wings sit at room temperature for 1 hour, or refrigerate for up to 24 hours, uncovered.

Preheat oven to 450 degree Fahrenheit. Place chicken wings on the middle rack and cook for 25 minutes. Return to oven for 20 more minutes. Remove wings from oven and flip once more. Cooking 5-10 more minutes until wings are golden brown and crispy on both sides.

Drizzle wings with Dale’s steak sauce and serve more in a bowl for extra dipping!