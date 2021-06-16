Dale’s BLT

Serves 4

8 slices thick cut, low-sodium bacon

2 tablespoons Dale’s Original Seasoning

8 slices frozen Texas Toast Garlic Bread

2 medium tomatoes, sliced crosswise into 8 pieces

8-12 pieces green leaf lettuce

4 fried eggs

Dale’s Steak Sauce, for serving

- Advertisement -

Heat a large non-stick skillet or griddle over medium heat. Add the bacon and cook for 4 minutes. Flip, brush with 1 tablespoon Dale’s Seasoning and let cook 2 minutes. Flip once again, brush with remaining 1 tablespoon Dale’s Original Seasoning and cook 2 more minutes or until crispy. Transfer to a paper towel lined plate.

Preheat the oven and cook garlic bread according to package directions. Divide the lettuce, tomato, bacon among 4 slices of bread. Top each with a fried egg and drizzle with Dale’s steak sauce. Top with remaining slices of bread and serve immediately. Serve with additional Dale’s steak sauce for dipping.