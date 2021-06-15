Weather Update: Tuesday Night’s Forecast – June 15th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Lots Of Sunshine And Pleasant Through The Mid-Week!
Clear skies will continue through the night time with a breeze out of the North. Comfortably mild overnight with lows 60-63.
Lots of sunshine, breezy, and less humid for your Tuesday. Not as hot with highs in the upper 80’s. Clear and pleasantly mild Tuesday night with lows 61-63. More sunshine and great looking weather for Wednesday with highs in the mid 80’s. After another comfortable start bear 60, lots of sunshine returns for your Thursday. Highs back in the upper 80’s but not too humid.
Mostly sunny, dry, and hotter for Friday with highs back in the low 90’s. Some clouds but still looking dry Saturday with highs in the upper 80’s. Keeping an eye on the tropical gulf for the weekend as clouds and some rain could push in for the Southwest later in the weekend and the beginning of next week. Much of this will be dependent on the track and timing of this potential tropical system.
88 & 67 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
