ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Walker County Sheriff’s Office needs your help tracking down the person who vandalized Ridgeland High School.

The schools has had two incidents in the last few months.

The Sheriff posted video of the suspect on their Facebook page.

They believe the suspect is in his late 20’s, driving a late 90’s Ford Mustang with an SVO hood.

Investigators believe he busted out the school’s windows with a baseball bat.