TN Education Commissioner Visits Local Schools

Kay Blevins
Penny Schwinn

Tennessee-Tennessee’s Education Commissioner will be visiting several local schools on Thursday.
Penny Schwinn will visit schools in Etowah, Polk, Bradley, and Hamilton County. She will also visit Cleveland City schools.
this is part of her “Accelerating Tennessee Bus Tour”.
Commissioner Schwinn will be on the road for 10 days visiting schools around the state.
She will highlight new summer school programs to help students who had their year disrupted by Covd-19.

