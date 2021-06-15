Tennessee and Georgia Softball All Stars Play to 7-7 Tie

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Tennessee-Georgia high school softball all-star game went down on Tuesday evening at UTC’s Frost Stadium. The game is made up of some of our area’s top seniors. The first game ended in a 7-7 draw. Some of the key highlights included a two RBI double from East Hamilton’s Sierra Rogers and a three run homer from Ringgold’s Amber Gainer.
- Advertisement -
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.