Ryan Marter and Spencer Provow Share Second Round Lead at Choo Choo Invitational

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Ryan Marter and Spencer Provow share the lead going into the final round of the Chattanooga Choo Choo Invitational at Council Fire. Both golfers are at 8-under-par after the second round. Luke Wells and Clay Amlung are tied for third at -7. Luke Wells had the low round of the day with a 6-under 66 on Tuesday. Ryan Marter has shot in the 60’s for each of the first two rounds with a 69 on Monday and a 67 on Tuesday.

