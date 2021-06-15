Judge increases sentence to life for kidnapping and rape of a woman

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A judge on Tuesday increased the sentence against Richard Marvin Smith in the trailer rape and kidnapping case from 2019.

A woman who admitted she was a meth addict at the time, said she was lured to a trailer in Dalton to take drugs, but she was held against her will and sexually assaulted multiple times.

Several people were involved.

Prosecutors said the suspects thought she was an informant for the police.

53 year old Smith was convicted last month of rape and attempted kidnapping in the case.

But since then, officials presented three prior felony convictions involving burglary and drugs.

Under Georgia law, those felonies now mandate a life without parole sentence.

The judge also added an additional ten years for the attempted kidnapping charge.