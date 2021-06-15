Hamilton County Fair postponed again

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County is once again postponing the County Fair to the fall of 2022.
This will be the second year that the fair will not happen because of Covid.
“The limited availability of vendors, volunteers, and public sanitation and safety equipment, coupled with vendors’ ongoing concerns for public health, have forced us to make this difficult decision. ”
“Without the resources upon which we normally rely, we simply could not create the family focused atmosphere for the Hamilton County Fair that citizens have come to expect.”