Firefighters rescue driver in overturned truck hanging on Missionary Ridge

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A truck flipped on the top of Missionary Ridge this afternoon, hanging in a precarious situation.

It happened after 1PM on South Crest Road at the Shadowlawn Drive intersection.

The 28 foot box truck flipped and then slid down the ridge.

Firefighters found the driver handing upside down in his cab.

Crews used cable wenches to secure the truck.

Then they used a rope system to tie off the firefighters and the driver.

The crews cut the roof and windshield out of the truck to get to him and then pulled him up the ridge.

The process took more than an hour, but was successful.

The driver went to the hospital with minor injuries.