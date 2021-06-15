EPB, Hamilton County schools hope to “bridge the digital divide”

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Thanks to a partnership between EPB and Hamilton County Schools, lower income students will have access to free broadband internet.

Through EdConnect, students who qualify for free or reduced lunch can

qualify for the free service, and so far, about a third of Hamilton

County students have benefited.

“We go in those homes and connect the families that qualify for our

program. So for at least ten years, we provide 100-meg symmetrical

speeds to those families at no cost to them,” says Evann Freeman, EPB Director of Government Relations.

The program started at the onset of the pandemic, when students with

no internet access were threatened with falling behind in their

studies.

Today, EPB and Hamilton County Schools are pledging $8 million dollars

to expand the program over the next decade.

“We do some digital skills training so we’re helping parents

understand, for example, how do you connect to the school’s portal so

you can stay in communication with your child’s teacher,” says Deb Socia with The Enterprise Center, another partner with the project.

Socia says the benefit reaches beyond just students.

“We figured there were about twenty-five thousand people impacted by

access to Broadband right now because of EdConnect,” she says.

Hamilton County superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson says the program has

played an important role in bridging what he calls a digital divide

among lower income students.

“When the pandemic hit, it really made very clear that there was a

digital divide. This was a solution that we’re able to stand up really

quickly in partnership with EPB and the city and the county and so

many philanthropic partners in the state to ensure that our students

were supported,” says Dr. Johnson.