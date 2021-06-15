Alex Verdugo 3 Run Homer in the 8th Lifts Boston Over Atlanta 10-8

Rick Nyman
8

ATLANTA (AP) – Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer off Chris Martin in the eighth inning, Rafael Devers added a three-run homer and drove in four runs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 10-8. Xander Bogaerts’ 14th homer made it 6-4 in the fifth inning as Boston improved to 36-4, best in the major leagues, when scoring at least four runs. The Red Sox have won four of six overall. Devers, who went 3 for 5, doubled in the fifth and scored on Hunter Renfroe’s single to make it 7-4.

