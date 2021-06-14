Weather Update: Monday’s Forecast – June 14th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Expect A Hot & Humid Monday, But Much Nicer by Tuesday!
Early this Monday morning (Happy Flag Day, by the way), we’ll see a few areas of fog and very muggy conditions. Lows will be in the upper 60’s to the mid 70’s.
For the afternoon: Another hot and humid day, with highs near 95° with lots of sunshine. Overnight lows will reach near the upper 60’s.
As a cold front passes, Tuesday will be a much nicer day with less humidity and highs knocked down to the upper 80’s. It’ll still be a sunny and warm afternoon, but feel much more pleasant. More of that to continue into Thursday.
87 & 64 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
