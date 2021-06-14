TECH BYTE: What is Amazon Sidewalk?

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Amazon is out with some new tech, but some say the feature raises privacy concerns.

The company says Amazon Sidewalk helps its gadgets like the Echo and Ring Security Camera work better.

It’s a low-bandwidth network.

The bridge devices share that Internet bandwidth to provide services to you and your neighbors.

This means even if your WiFi is spotty, your products can still stay connected.

Amazon says the network becomes even stronger when more people participate.

But this still raises concerns for some privacy advocates, since users are automatically enrolled in Sidewalk.

However, Amazon reassures people they shouldn’t worry.

The company says Sidewalk is designed with multiple layers of encryption, so user privacy is protected.

And users don’t receive any information about devices owned by others connected to Sidewalk.

Amazon says the feature is also easy to opt out of. You can update it anytime from the Ring or Alexa smartphone apps.

It may improve your service, but Amazon says Sidewalk is not a replacement for your home WiFi network.

For more information, and a list of all devices that will work with it, go to Amazon.com/sidewalk.