Republican Greg Vital announces bid for Mike Carter’s seat in legislature

GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – Republican activist and businessman Greg Vital announces he will run to follow Mike Carter in the Tennessee House.

Carter died from cancer this year and his wife has been named to replace him on an interim basis.

- Advertisement -

Vital is a former city commissioner of Collegedale.

He also lost a Republican Primary for the state senate to Todd Gardenhire by just 40 votes.

In private business, Vital co-founded Morning Pointe Senior Living in Ooltewah which now operates more than 35 senior centers in the South.

Army Reserve Captain DeAngelo Jelks is running as a Democrat for the seat.

The Special Election Primary for District 29 is on July 27.