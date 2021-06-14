Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologizes after visit to Holocaust Museum

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – The normally fiery northwest Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was subdued in an afternoon press conference in Washington on Monday.

She stood outside the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum where she had just taken a tour.

Rep. Greene used the event to apologize for previous comments about the Holocaust.

She has been roundly criticized after a tweet comparing Food City’s policy of requiring employees to display their vaccination status to the Nazis forcing Jews to wear star emblems.

“I have made a mistake, and it’s really bothered me for a couple of weeks now, and so I definitely want to own it.”

“There are words that I have said and remarks that I’ve made that I know are offensive. And for that, I want to apologize.”