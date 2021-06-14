Hawks Edge Sixers 103-100 to Even Up Playoff Series

ATLANTA (AP) – Trae Young overcame a cold start to score 25 points, including a floater that gave Atlanta the lead with 1:17 remaining, and the Hawks rallied to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 103-100. The Hawks tied the Eastern Conference semifinal at 2-2. Philly blew an 18-point lead and may have bigger concerns. Big man Joel Embiid spent time in the locker room in the second quarter and didn’t make a field goal in the second half. Embiid has been playing with torn cartilage in his right knee. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 22 points for the Hawks. Young made only 8 of 26 shots but had 18 assists. Game 5 is Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

