Flag Day Ceremony at Veteran’s Bridge

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – “Today is not just about a flag, it’s not just about an individual, it’s about a spirit of love and sacrifice to keep this country protected and keeps it free,” says Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy.

Chattanooga veterans, families, and city officials gathered at Veteran’s Bridge today for a flag raising ceremony to honor some of our local veterans.

- Advertisement -

Mayor Tim Kelly says, “Every time life brings us to this bridge, whether work or school, church or sports, let us never forget those who sacrificed so much for this country.”

“We are reminded every time the breeze stirs the flags on Veteran’s Bridge that our freedom has never been free,” says Linda Moss Mines, City of Chattanooga Historian.

Twenty five flags were raised on Veteran’s Bridge. Each flag honoring an individual veteran. These flags join the other five permanent flags that honor the fallen five.

“Every single one of those flags is a son or a daughter, a husband or a wife, mother or father, cousin or loved one. Someone that had an impact, a connection to many, many others,” says Chief Roddy.

Those honored with a flag were in attendance along with their families. Susie and her daughter Ophelia were present to honor their late Grandfather, U.S. Marine veteran, Major William A. Chipley.

“It almost brought tears to my eyes, to be able to talk about my grandfather and the other amazing veterans that were here today, I knew a few of them personally, so it was very important for us to remind the next generation and the next generation what our wonderful veterans did for us,” says Susie Schmonsees.

This ceremony takes place twice a year, this year on Flag Day. Flag Day honors the adoption of the official flag of the United States with the Stars and Stripes.