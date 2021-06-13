Lodolo, Lookouts handle Wahoos, 6-1

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition is providing vaccinations to those who have yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition,...
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition is providing vaccinations to those who have yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition,...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Lookouts pitcher Nick Lodolo left Saturday’s game against Pensacola in the fourth inning with a blister on his finger, but not before he was able to strike out seven batters. Lookouts bats handled the rest. Chattanooga won, 6-1.
- Advertisement -
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.