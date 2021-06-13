College researchers write biographies for those buried in District Hill Cemetery

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WDEF)- On Thursday, we told you about an African-American cemetery that is being restored in Chickamauga.

Sunday, we talked to history professor at Covenant College that has a special connection to the project.

Dr. Alicia Jackson and some of her students are working hard to write biographies for those that are confirmed to be buried in the cemetery.

They have spent many hours talking to families of those buried there and reading census logs.

Dr. Jackson says that this is a project is very eye-opening for both her and the students.

“Then you have people who are washer women, who are buried there. People who worked at a dairy in the community, who are buried there. So, it’s not as if these folks just have an importance to the black community. But, they tell a richer story about the black presence, the African-American presence in North Georgia”, adds Dr. Jackson.

The group of researchers will be giving the Haslerig family a list of birth dates and death dates for all of those confirmed.