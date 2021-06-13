Blood Assurance recommends donating blood on World Blood Donor Day

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Monday is World Blood Donor Day and Blood Assurance is encouraging everyone in the community to give blood, if they can.

They are having a two week campaign called Peace, Love, Give Blood.

The goal is to collect 6,500 blood donations.

Blood Assurance is the only blood blank that provides blood to the Tennessee Valley.

Caitlin Stanley says, “We are the only blood supplier in this area that gives blood to your local hospitals. So, when you donate with Blood Assurance, the blood goes directly to help people that you may know at the main hospitals here in the area, friends, neighbors, loved ones. So, when you donate with us, your blood goes directly to help those folks.”

Blood Assurance will be giving away tie dye cups, and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

You could also win a white water rafting and zip lining trip.